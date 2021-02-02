‘Unbelievable’ - Black Santa raises well over £8000 despite COVID

‘Unbelievable’ - Black Santa raises well over £8000 despite COVID

Ballymoney Black Santa Alastair Coyles along with Mayor Ald Mark Fielding presenting a cheque for £1650 to David McKeown of the Samaritans. WK5KC06BM

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

BALLYMONEY Black Santa Alastair Coyles has thanked everyone who supported this years sit-out and charity appeal, describing it as "unbelievably successful", taking place as it did, during the COVID pandemic.

Alastair raised a whopping £1650 for each of the traditional five Black Santa charities with the cheques being handed over yesterday (Monday) morning at the Diamond in Ballymoney.

Representatives from the Samaritans, CAN, Drop Inn Ministries, St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army turned out for the cheque handovers, with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Ald Mark Fielding also in attendance.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Young life cut short

Portrush man Mac O’Neill (22) was killed in a collision on the Ballybogey Road last Friday.

Young life cut short

COVID-19 vaccine roll-out underway

Doctors David Johnston, Rory McCartney (Rtd) and Johnny Burns in the hall at the Joey Dunlop Centre before the start of the mass vaccination. WK4KC11BM

COVID-19 vaccine roll-out underway

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354