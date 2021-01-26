Parenting during a pandemic - the highs and the lows!

BUSHMILLS community worker Leanne Abernethy knows more than most how this pandemic has changed peoples' lives.



For mother-of-three Leanne not only volunteers in the community, she holds down a full time job, is completing her degree and more recently, tackling home schooling with her eight-year-old and six-year-old!



The Chronicle caught up with Leanne for a chat as her family was coming out of 14 days of self-isolation following her mother and daughter testing positive for Covid-19.



Leanne works full time as a Restorative Practitioner in a Community Development role for AIMS Project which is based in the Ulidian Centre, Ballymoney. She is also a third year part time student studying for a Community Development degree at Ulster University. She is part of the Bushmills Coronavirus Support Group who are helping the community to get through this pandemic.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*