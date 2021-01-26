COVID-19 vaccine roll-out underway

A PRACTICE manager hopes that the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine will help make a massive difference in the local community.



Four practices from the Causeway Federation of GPs - Fannin, Hutchinson & Boyd, Ballymoney Family Practice, Coleraine Health Centre and The Country Medical Centre came together last Wednesday (January 19) to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to patients of the four practices.



As we revealed in last week’s paper, the vaccinations would be carried out at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney.



The over 80’s were the first group selected to get the vaccine as they received their first injection last week, before having to come back in ten weeks time for a second.

