Two women appear in court

A MOTHER and daughter have appeared in court in relation to a fatal attack in Ballymoney.



33-year-old Steven Peck succumbed to his injuries sustained in an attack near the Joey Dunlop Centre on January 3.



Three men appeared in court last week – before Mr Peck passed away – charged in connection with the death.



They were David Austin, 54, from Cherry Gardens in Ballymoney, and brothers Stephen McCook, 28, and Brian McCook, 24, from Urbal Road in Dervock who were charged with attempted murder.



However, two women appeared at Limavady Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena this morning in connection with the incident.



Lisa Gemmell, 29, from Union Street in Ballymoney, is accused of perverting the course of justice.



She is alleged to have destroyed evidence relating to the murder.



Easther McCook, 46, from Urbal Road in Dervock, is charged with assisting offenders by providing a false alibi and interfering with witnesses.



The defence lawyers submitted that with irrelevant records and given the nature of the police enquires being conducted into phone evidence and vehicle movements, neither of the accused were in a position to interfere with the police investigation.



However, District Judge Peter King opposed bail and remanded the pair into custody until February 1.