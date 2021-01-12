Airshow reboot prompts environmental concerns

ENVIRONMENT campaigners have questioned Causeway Coast and Glens Council's decision to relaunch the Portrush Airshow.



Last week councillors agreed to reinstate the event every other year, starting in 2022 to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.



The move came at Tuesday's monthly full council meeting despite opposition from Sinn Féin and the SDLP over cost.



However, green charity Friends of the Earth has warned elected members to first consider the council's obligation to minimise its carbon footprint.

