Stephen ‘lost for words’ at vison4kids sit-out response

FOR this year’s 24 hour charity sit out on New Year’s Eve, vision4kids trustee Stephen Fletcher was forced to abandon his position on Church Street in Ballymoney due to the lockdown restrictions.



Instead, he found himself braving the elements alone in his back garden.



Stephen reports, “I was disappointed not to be in the town this year again. People coming to visit made the 24 hours go quickly, but this year it just wasn’t possible. Despite the limitations, the public rose to the occasion and showed their support for a local charity even during times of uncertainty. It has been difficult to fundraise through 2020 due to the pandemic, and our charity funds are much lower than previous years, however, I am overwhelmed and humbled by the response to the sit out.”

