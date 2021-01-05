MBE for ‘services to COVID 19 response’

ALLYMONEY man David Robinson has revealed his “genuine surprise” at receiving an MBE in the New Year's Honours list.



The Chairman of the Trustees of the Robinson Memorial Hospital received the honour “for services to the Health Board and the Covid-19 response in North Antrim.”



Speaking to The Chronicle, Mr Robinson MBE praised the “fantastic work” of the “magnificent” staff” in the hospital, treating and rehabilitating Covid patients, and vowed that trustees would continue to do everything to assist them, through the pandemic and beyond.



“I was genuinely very surprised and entirely humbled to receive this award,” he said: “I have been Chair of the Board of Trustees for the last 25 years. The Health Service run the hospital and we co-operate with them in any way we can to help develop the facility.”

