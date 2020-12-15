THE ANNUAL Ballymoney Black Santa sit-out got underway last Thursday, despite the COVID pandemic, with popular Country singer Alastair Coyles stepping into the role for his second year.



Alastair is raising money for the traditional five Black Santa charities, The Samaritans, CAN, Drop Inn Ministries, St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army.



Speaking yesterday (Monday) and well happed in his winter woolies, Alastair commented on progress so far, saying: “The first day on Thursday was the most daunting to get back into it,” he confessed, “but we got off to a great start. I've my snood, hat, scarf, coat,a friend bought me feet warmers and they keep the feet warm up to eight hours, my feet are on fire!



“People have been absolutely fabulous, dropping in money and stopping for a chat as they go by.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*