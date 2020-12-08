Samaritans gear up for toughest Christmas yet

Volunteers in Coleraine branch will be among around 1,500 volunteers expected to answer calls for help on Christmas Day.

Samaritans gear up for toughest Christmas yet

Council HQ illuminated in green to mark the work of local Samaritans.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

CHRISTMAS will be a tough time for some - even without a global pandemic to deal with.

That's the warning from local representatives of the Samaritans charity, as their latest research reveals that being separated from family and loved ones over the Christmas period is one of the biggest concerns facing callers.

New research with over 1,400 of the charity’s volunteers found around a quarter who took part in the survey (27%), have spoken to people over the past three months who were feeling concerned about their wellbeing over Christmas and the winter period.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354