Final decision on major project to be taken by councillors later this month

Planners give green light for Dunluce Castle visitor centre

Dunluce Castle.

PLANNING officials have recommended approving renewed proposals for a state-of-the-art visitor centre at Dunluce Castle.

The owner of land surrounding the historic ruins secured outline planning permission in 2015 to replace existing farm buildings with a modern visitor and education centre.

An application to renew the approval was lodged earlier this year accompanied by a positive report on a community consultation exercise.

A final decision on the project will be taken by elected members of the council's planning committee later this month.

