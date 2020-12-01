McKendry’s clock up the miles for Mary!

A LOUGHGIEL family have raised over £11,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK after undertaking the mammoth task of walking 1,000 miles over the month of November.



The McKendry family's world was turned upside down in March of this year when their mother, Mary, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.



Mary had always been fit and active, a regular gym member, but in February when a pain in her back didn't subside and an all over itch tormented her, her family convinced her to see her doctor.



Mary's daughter, Donna, told The Chronicle: “When mammy initially had a sore back, we put it down to something she'd done at the gym. Up until then she had been as fit as a fiddle and loved going to the gym. Then she started to itch and she thought it was an allergic reaction to some body cream she'd been using.

