Ballymoney High School set to offer sixth form provision?

Ballymoney High School. WK05-67TMBM

A CONSULTATION is currently taking place that will, if agreed, see the establishment of a post-16 provision and a phased increase enrolment number at Ballymoney High School.

The move to roll out a sixth form at the school has been described as “a very positive step” by local MLA and former High School pupil Mervyn Storey.

At the 12 November 2020 meeting of the Education Authority’s Education Committee, it was agreed to initiate pre-publication consultation with the Board of Governors, staff and parents of Ballymoney High School, and with the managers of other schools likely to be affected by the proposal to establish post-16 provision in Ballymoney High School and increase its enrolment number from 670 to 810 with an annual phased increase, with effect from 1 September 2022, or as soon as possible thereafter.  

Village under siege

Knock Road in Dervock closed as the police deal with suspect devices in the town. WK49KC03BM

