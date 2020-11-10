Dog fouler blasted

DOG fouling was so bad outside Landhead PS last week that the council had to be called to clean and disinfect the whole area.



Landhead Principal Michele Henry has praised Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CC&G) for turning out quickly and appealed to dog owners to walk pets responsibly and clean up mess.



Miss Henry believes the culprit was a jogger with a dog as she said: “On Tuesday (November 3) night a jogger, with a dog, passed the school gates at 6.30pm.



“The dog left a large deposit right at the double gates which subsequently was driven over and spread.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*