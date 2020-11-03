Speaking up for five villages

LAST week's Chronicle story relating to the five North Antrim villages of Bushmills, Armoy, Stranocum, Mosside and Dervock has generated a lot of reaction within the community from people concerned at the issues raised.



Doing important work trying to address these issues is the Building Communities Resource Centre (BCRC) in Ballymoney.

The BCRC have released a statement to the paper, which reads:



“Last week’s Chronicle ran with the 'Forgotten villages woefully neglected' headline and there’s no denying it’s true.



“Building Communities Resource Centre (BCRC) has been working with a pilot forum of five North Antrim Villages to try and improve their lot. These villages are Armoy, Bushmills, Dervock, Mosside and Stranocum.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*