Armoy’s last try to save planning permission

Planning approval for £3 million project due to expire in six weeks

The former pitch and grandstand at Armoy rugby ground, over grown since the club closed.

URGENT calls have been made for the renewal of a planning approval for a massive £3 million upgrade project at the old Armoy Rugby Club site, due to run out in just six weeks.

The 18 acre council owned site has grown wild since Armoy RC terminated their lease at the end of July 2018, after the club folded.

The matter comes up before the full meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CC&G) this evening with Mr Gerry Burns of Armoy Community Association (ACA) telling The Chronicle:

“This is probably the most significant decision that Council will take in the past 50 years in relation to Armoy.

