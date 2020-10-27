‘Shock’ after aggravated burglary on elderly couple

UUP Cllr Joan Baird

Alan Millar

“SHOCK” has been expressed at the “vile” targetting of an older couple in their Glenshesk home by masked burglars.

Police are investigating this aggravated burglary that took place near Armoy last Wednesday October 4.

Commenting, a police spokesperson said: “Several masked men forced their way into the house on Glenshesk Road at around 8pm.“One man remained with the couple in their living room while the others searched the property.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Future of care homes secured

he Court care home on Queen's Avenue along with the Model (inset) located next door have been sold on to a new provider with no loss of jobs and a minimum of disruption for residents.

Future of care homes secured

