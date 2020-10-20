Council ‘sticks’ with low tech sea litter measures

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has rejected a proposal to install devices designed to automatically collect rubbish floating in harbours and marinas.



According to a report issued to members of the Environmental Services Committee, the £4,650 ‘seabins’ are not considered a suitable product for any of the council's harbours.



The report contains evidence the units are prone to malfunction and fail to collect litter.



In any case, its states, floating debris is adequately dealt with by means of a net fixed to a long pole.

