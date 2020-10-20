Council ‘sticks’ with low tech sea litter measures

Seabins ‘not a suitable product’ for borough’s harbours

Council ‘sticks’ with low tech sea litter measures

Seabins malfunction and fail to attract floating debris.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has rejected a proposal to install devices designed to automatically collect rubbish floating in harbours and marinas.

According to a report issued to members of the Environmental Services Committee, the £4,650 ‘seabins’ are not considered a suitable product for any of the council's harbours.

The report contains evidence the units are prone to malfunction and fail to collect litter.

In any case, its states, floating debris is adequately dealt with by means of a net fixed to a long pole.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354