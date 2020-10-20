Allister seeks answers over halted complaints process

JIM Allister has described councillors' decision to draw a line under disciplinary proceedings against their chief executive as “irrational, unfair, unreasonable and unlawful.”



Last week the council's unionist majority passed a motion declaring the process “irrevocably flawed” after an internal report on the matter drawn up by HR consultants was leaked to the media.



It was commissioned after Mr Allister made a series of complaints over senior officers' roles in a planning application for a hotel close to property owned by the North Antrim MLA.



According to media reports, the investigation upheld 15 of Mr Allister's 18 complaints against CEO David Jackson.

