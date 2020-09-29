Pamela leads school run at high altitude

A BALLYCASTLE Captain has created a piece of history during a memorable flight back home as she helped bring the first influx of international students to Northern Ireland.



Captain Pamela Forsythe, a past pupil at Dalriada School, has been with Qatar Airways for over a decade.



A Qatar Airlines Boeing 777-300ER flight from Beijing, arriving via Doha, landed at Belfast International Airport on Saturday 19 September with approximately 370 new and returning students on board, arriving in time for the start of the academic year which started on Monday 21 September.

