Stormont demands action over Causeway car parking

Minister ‘keen to address issue’ as concerns grow for ‘free for all’ at WHS site

A temporary car park that sprang up this summer close to the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS are to decide whether to hand planners power to tackle a car parking ‘free-for-all’ around the Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland's only World Heritage Site.

Without action, members will be told, “temporary carparks in the vicinity of the WHS will continue unmanaged with the ability to move from one agricultural field to another.”

Over the summer visitors were paying £5 to park in fields next to the Giant's Causeway.

Under current planning rules, landowners are perfectly entitled to set up car parks for a period of 28 days in each calendar year.

