Ricky helps Brooks to bag another big win

PORTRUSH caddy Ricky Elliott was all smiles on Sunday as American Brooks Koepka carded a final-round 65 to secure victory at the Phoenix Open.

The four-time major winner, with Ricky on his bag again, made two eagles, three birdies and one bogey in his six-under-par round as he finished on 19 under overall at TPC Scottsdale.

South Korea's Kyoung-Hoon Lee (68) and American Xander Schauffele (71) tied for second, one shot behind.

Schauffele had led overnight with Jordan Spieth, who finished on 17 under after a closing 72.

American James Hahn was in a promising position at the turn but shot four bogeys in his final eight holes, finishing with a 69 which left him 15 under for the tournament.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finished six shots behind winner Koepka after a final-round 64.

"I love this place. This golf course is always fun. It feels good," said Koepka.

"I like the way I finished it off - I hit a lot of quality shots down the stretch.

"To hit golf shots like I'm accustomed to seeing and when the pressure is on is a good feeling."

Leaderboard

-19 B Koepka (US); -18 K Lee (Kor), X Schauffele (US); -17 C Ortiz (Mex), J Spieth (US), S Stricker (US); -16 M NeSmith (US), A Putnam (US), S Scheffler (US)

Selected others: -14 L Oosthuizen (SA), -13 R McIlroy, J Rahm (Spa)



