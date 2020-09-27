Rai poised for wire-to-wire victory at Galgorm

AARO Rai takes a one-stroke lead into Sunday's final round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle Golf Club as he bids for a second European Tour title.

The Englishman, who earned his maiden victory at the Honma Hong Kong Open presented by Amundi in 2018, started the day in a two-way share of the lead alongside Australia's Maverick Antcliff but pulled clear courtesy of a three under par third round of 67.

Rai has led the field or shared the lead after each of the opening three rounds in Northern Ireland and is looking to complete a remarkable double, having won in wire-to-wire fashion in Hong Kong.

Antcliff was one of a number of players who had to return to the golf course on Saturday morning to finish his second round, carding eagle on the final hole for a second round 65 before doing it all over again and carding a third round 68.

The 27-year-old sits just one shot behind Rai as he aims to win his first European Tour title in just his 19th start.

One stroke further back on six under par are the trio of Dean Burmester, Jazz Janewattananond and Oscar Lengden, while the leading Irishman is former Amateur Champion James Sugrue, in a share of 25th on two over.

"It would be incredible (to win)," admitted Rai.

"Any title on the European Tour is fantastic but the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has an illustrious history, it’s a huge event, it always has been."