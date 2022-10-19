Ulster-Scots Leid Loanen - wee eydent sparra

MAIST folk I hae knowed, an mysell at a time tae, hae a wile strang attraction tae the idea, that only Ulster-Scots wurds spoke noo in oor ain time is 'real Ulster-Scots’, that loost wurds or wans foun only in books, shouldnae, or even canny bae used.

That it's 'wrang', or 'made up' or 'naw keepin wi tradeeshun' or yer 'being artifeecial' or almaist lik a betrayal o oor naw sae hamely tongue, or even tae yer local area, if ye use these loost wurds.

This is aal wrang.

Linguists are gye (very) clear on this, Scots is a language, wi Ulster-Scots bein a dialect o that.

Ulster-Scots has been recognised on thon basis as a European Minority Leid (language), these past 20 year, an mair.

But the sad fact o't is that monie words hae been loost ower the years and centuries, even in tradeeshional areas lik noarth Antrim.

But, just 'cause a wurd is nae langer used disnae mean it staps bein pairt o the leid.

Naebodie speaks Latin, but it's still a leid wi thoosans o wurds.

For example:

I learnt the wurd 'eydent' in the poems o the liks o James Orr, whose memorial stane, is picktured on oor tap 'Leid Loanen' strap.

'Eydent' means industrious, diligent or busy.

Taakin aboot a Sparrow biggin (building) it's nest, Orr says:

Eydent thou gather’t grass an’ hair,

Frae daun till dark;

What a bonnie wee picktur he paints.

But in order tae appreciate this wee bit o scrievin (writing) ye heddie unnerstan the wurd.

Ainst (once) ye know the wurd, dae ye let on ye dinane, in case some boady says 'thon's naw richt.'

Is it naw mair 'artifeecial', tae know the wurd an naw use it, than tae use it?

Or if knowin these wurds is wrang, are aal oor best bards tae bae forgot aboot?

O coorse naw.

There is gowden kist (golden chest) o loost wurds locked awa in the poems an screivins o them lik James Orr that went afore.

For them dippin their toe, dinnae forget there are dictionaries an ither resources aboot tae help.

Why not hae a keek (peep) at the Ulster-Scots Academy, http://www.ulsterscotsacademy.com/ or Dictionaries of Scots Language https://dsl.ac.uk/

By simply learnin a wurd o twa, an addin it tae yer vocabulary, ye can reclaim a bit o the leid for yersell, an for us aal.

BASTES IN A JOKE

Q: Why did the clock cross the loanen?

A: He was follaein the banty tae the ither side.

Q:Why did the puddock sit on the puddock stool?

A: He was keekin oot for the gled.

Aiblins (perhaps) folk know onywai, but if ye dinnae try an guess the bastes abeen.

I'll hae the answers nixt week.

An if ye hear ony rare sounin wurds, tell us an aiblins I can scrieve a wee bit aboot it.

Or if ye hae a photta pit a Ulster-Scots caption on it an we’ll hae a look at pittin it in the paper.

