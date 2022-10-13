Friday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Thursday 13 October 2022 20:22
Here's the UK weather forecast for Friday, October 14 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Police are appealing for witnesses
Tourism NI representatives pictured with the competing NI and Republic of Ireland 'Writer Cup' teams at Dunmurry Golf Club in Belfast.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354