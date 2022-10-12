Ulster-Scots Leid Loanen - ‘Nae mair diffin in thon cheer, the rear diffs awa on her’

ULSTER-Scots is aye unnerstood as 'the Hamely Tongue' but is it?

How affen hae you bit yer 'hamely tongue' thinkin thochts, that if they cam oot, wouldnae bae very hamely?

I dinnae know how it ever come tae bae ca'd that.

Ulster-Scots is a ruch (rough) leid, coorse as sheugh grevel filt wi thran boadies, sleekit boadies, carnaptious (irritable) boadies, an even god forbid, the odd saft hertin yin.

Tis said speakers spen mair time fashin an thrapin (arguing) than onything else.

For ivery 'hame sweet hame' boadie there's anither yin would gae ye a lug (ear) full o some aule screed, or fecht wi his shadda.

Ach, I'm only takin a han, but ye know whar am comin frae.

Folk is baith guid an bad, an so's their leid.

There is naethin aboot the human condition ye canny scrieve (write) aboot in Ulster-Scots an its naw confined tae kintrafied subjects or stuff tae dae wi folk history an heirskip (heritage).

DIFFIN

Though yer allooed tae reminisce the odd time.

Did ye hear aboot the boadie was druv tae distraction in an offeece, who sterts diffin in his cheer (chair), fashin his colleague at the desk fornenst.

“Dinnae bae diffin in thon cheer,” he scowled.

“Canny help it,” says the bhoy, “folk was meant tae tae oot an aboot, naw stuck inbye.”

He gaes a big birl ower tha fleer for pure badness.

“Ah mae fit, mae fit,” gulders tha ither yin, “I taule ye tae naw tae bae daen that. I'm reportin ye tae the heid yin (boss).

The bhoy pulls a big lang face.

“Can ye ax her for a new cheer tae, mae rear diffs awa!”



MONTY PYTHON

As Monty Python aye says, ‘an noo for somethin completely different.’

If ye hae a keek abeen tae at the Leid Loanen column strap, you'll see images at each en, which I hae set in as pickturs fornenst.

I thocht I micht gae a wheen(few) o words o explanation.

The photta abeen is o three books, twa o them o wile important in Ulster-Scots.

Dr Frank Ferguson's Ulster-Scots Anthology frae 2008 is a kist (chest) o Ulster-Scots scrievins gan bak 400 year an mair.

Rhyming Weavers frae 1974, was scrieved bae the weel known Ulster poet John Hewitt, whose mural is doon at Castlecroft, in Ballymoney alang side Seamus Heaney.

Heaney's poem 'A birl for Burns' is in the Ulster-Scots Anthology tae, joinin folk frae every pairt o the community who hae tried their han at the leid ower the years.

Hewitt gaethered up a brave wheen o the main poets, naw all weavers, in Rhyming Weavers, wi accounts o their life an work, twixt 1750 an his ain day.

Though things is moved on, he will be aye weel minded for monie o them micht o been loost but for this classic wee book o Ulster-Scots.

Look oot for yer ain copy, o baith them books, you'll naw regret it.