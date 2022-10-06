Thursday's weather

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Thursday 6 October 2022 0:14
Here's the UK weather forecast for Thursday, October 6 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Coleraine FC chairman Colin McKendry (centre) pictured with local MLAs Claire Sugden, Cara Hunter, Maurice Bradley and Alan Robinson at a breakfast meeting in Coleraine Social Club on Thursday morning
Dungive
Winners of British Veterinary Association (BVA) veterinary achievement awards, with David McKeown, second from right and outgoing BVA President Justine Shotton, centre.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354