Leid Loanen - the new Chronicle Ulster-Scots column for slabber, santerins an ither maggotry

WELCOME tae 'Leid Loanen' the new Chronicle Ulster-Scots column for crack an santerins in oor affen naw sae hamely tongue, an aiblins (perhaps) ither assoorted maggotry forbye.

We thoucht noo micht bae a guid time tae set up 'Leid Loanen', aff tha bak o tha 2021 census results that cam oot a wheen weeks bak.

There was gye guid (very good) news for Ulster-Scots, wi the nummer o yins in Noarthen Irelan sayin they had 'some ability' weel up frae 140,204 in 2011 tae 190,600 in 2021.

Thons a 36% increase, or 50,000 mair folk than afore.

Nearhan 20% o folk in Causeway Coast an Glens Borough Coouncil owned up tae haein their wheen o wurds.

Guid tae, but naw wile byordinar (unusual), for Noarth Antrim was aye kent as a 'hertlan' o the leid.

Likly maist o youse aal know ony wai, 'leid' is 'language' an 'loanen' is 'lane', but you'll naw haule it agin us, for raxin (reaching) oot a helpin han, tae them just dippin their taes.

'Loanen' is mair a 'ferm lane' but we hae naethin agin shams frae oor toons either, fur maist streets sterted aff as loanens, if ye gae far eneuch bak.

Tae say naethin o oor ain Ulster-Scots Centre at tha fit o Main Street, Ballymoney, wi FUSE radio an monie community projects wi weans an aule folk gaun on this monie year.

It's affen tha case that folk hae mair Ulster-Scots wurds than they think they hae, usin pairts of the leid withoot even thinkin aboot it.

Just a wheen o weeks ago two o mae ain colleagues was taakin in the offece aboot boadies awa 'scungin tha kintra', which was said in tha context o young eens rinnin tae pubs an clubs or moochin aboot an gallivanting at ony age.

This soort o thing happens in Noarth Antrim aa tha time, an aal pairt o oor naw sae hamely tongue, that taks tae the ruch an ready gye weel.

If you hear ony rare sounin wurds, tell us, for every week I hope tae pit in a wee screed o scrievin (writing), a photta or twa, an aiblins a verse, naething too taxin, which I hope folk lik.

Or if you hae a photta pit a Ulster-Scots caption on it, lik them fornenst, an we’ll hae a look at pittin it in the paper.

Or if ye hae any anecdotes o yer ain tae add tae the wurds or phrases that micht appear, then contact us on 02827662354, email alan.millar @thechronicle.uk.com. or PM on facebook.