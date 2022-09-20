Save our townlands - 300 new townland signs would be 'fantastic' for visitors and locals alike

Story first appeared in the March 29 2018 edition of the Ballymoney Chronicle...

A BALLYBOGEY farmer has called for townland signs to be put up across Ballymoney's 300 townlands to guide ancestry tourists and enrich the lives of local people as well.

Mr Derek Torrens made his call at a recent meeting held in Ballymoney Town Hall to discuss this summer's forthcoming 1718 McGregor Migration commemoration events.

Commenting, Mr Torrens said: “During the 1718 commemoration meeting I couldn't resist putting out this proposal, it would help visitors from America and Canada, but is also part of a bigger picture to help everyone interested in chasing their ancestry, local historians and as much as anything keeping alive these names in the local community. People don't use them any more and they are disappearing.” he said.

His call to have the townland name included in road name signs, has been endorsed by Ballymoney born Dublin Academic Dr Linde Lunney.

Commenting, Dr Lunney, who attended the 1718 commemoration meeting, said: “In my opinion, all local and family historians will support moves to bring back townland names. Dropping the townland names was the most destructive thing for local identity and history, and I supported Derek wholeheartedly. Their loss has been very serious for local awareness and heritage and has cut people off from their own stories.”

“When the present generation goes there will be no-one left who can understand the system and remember where the townlands were.”

On a business visit to Broughshane a few years ago Mr Torrens had been impressed by the inclusion of the townland name on the road end signs, (as opposed to directional signs) between the village and Slemish.

“I thought this was a fantastic idea,” he said, and continued: “I have had talks with Linde about this before in an on-line genealogy discussion group. People don't use their townland name as much any more. I use mine 'Bootown'. For people of my parents generation townland names were associated with surnames, like Campbell of Lisnisk or Thompson of Kilmoyle.

“Signs would help give visitors researching their ancestors good guidance.

“When I was researching my own ancestors in Aghadowey I had to familiarize myself with the townlands using a map, if they had been on the road signs it would have been a great help.”

“Often if you ask Joe 90 in the local shop, they don't know either, so signs would teach local people too.”