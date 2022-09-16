Robert’s ‘Poems of North Antrim’ sold like hot cakes - raising £1000 for Children's Hospice

A BALLYMONEY poet, in his 91st year has just fulfilled his lifelong ambition to publish a book and has raised over £1000 for a charity very close to his heart, at the same time.

Copies of Mr Robert Simpson's book ‘Poems of North Antrim' sold like hot cakes when it came out recently, with £1,048 being raised for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice!

Commenting, the 91 year old, told The Chronicle:

“I am delighted to have been able to raise so much for the Children's Hospice.

“I have been working on these poems for many years, a couple of them are from 40 years ago at least! There are 34 all together, half a dozen are in Ulster-Scots!”

Robert suggested that some may even have been started back in his teenage years.

“It was always one of my ambitions to write a book and get them all published together!”

Robert got 200 copies printed and they went like hotcakes.

“I could have been doing with another 100,” he said, “I still have people ringing up about them!”

“Some copies went to my nieces and nephews in America and Australia!”

Robert revealed that many of his poems were published individually over the years by The Chronicle, on the Speedy Moore and John Watt columns.

The Chronicle contacted our retired columnist, Mr John Watt, who remembered Robert well.

“I know Robert very well, he a complete gentleman. I did things many the time with him, every wheen o years he would have had a poem in the paper.

"I mind one about this native toon, Mosside; another one was about a dance.

“He is an interesting man and talented, a good poet, who could put things together nicely.

“He could add a bit of harmless humour, takes a clever man to do that.

“I'm looking forward to getting a look a copy of his book.”

Molly Wilson, community fundraiser at NI Hospice spoke about Robert's achievements, saying: "I had the pleasure of meeting Robert and his wife Grace when he presented me with his amazing donation.

“Both Robert and his wife have supported us for many years but this is something very special, Robert's poems are really lovely and I'm sure everyone who bought a copy of his book thoroughly enjoyed reading them.

“With rising costs and the continued impact of COVID on our ability to fundraise, we are so grateful that people haven't forgotten us and continue to give so generously.

“We need it now more than ever. The money that Robert has raised could help us fund 24 hours of specialist care in our children's hospice, ensuring that those babies and children with complex health conditions are supported by our care team.

“I just want to say thank you so much Robert for his support we are so grateful to have people like Robert and Grace to help us so that we can deliver the specialist care needed by families across Northern Ireland.”

(Appeared in the paper February 2 2022)