Back to class with Erasmus Smith Free School

“THE introduction of schools has led to a perceptible improvement in the moral habits, and a disposition is evinced to obtain information and knowledge” reported the early 1830’s Ordnance Survey Memoir of Ireland for the Parish of Ballymoney.

The Free School, established in 1808, by a local committee was so successful that the premises in which it was held became inadequate, and the local committee approached the Governors of the Erasmus Smith Trust for assistance.

Erasmus Smith (1611-1691) had been a wealthy merchant and generous benefactor to Ireland. Eventually these Governors supplied a grant and acquired a site, at a nominal rent, of a portion of the “Glebe Lands” on the north side of Church Street and the Erasmus Smith Free School of Ballymoney was erected in 1813.

EXCITING DEVELOPMENT

In an exciting new development during May 2022, the Erasmus Smith Schools’ Archive via the Digital Repository of Ireland, has released the architectural plans from 1812 for the school building.

There are two sets of plans and building estimates for the school. According to Mr. Alan Phelan, Archivist of Erasmus Smith Schools, it was not uncommon to have a mix of plans that went toward the final building though Plan No. 1 appears to match more closely the school on the ordnance map of Ballymoney for 1867.

In 1824, ‘An account of schools in the parish of Ballymoney in conformity with the wishes of a commission appointed by the crown to enquire into the state of education in Ireland’ was written by the Rev. Robert Park, M.A. (1793-1876). He had been ordained the Presbyterian minister of First Ballymoney on 18th March 1817.

SEVEN SCHOOLS

Of the seven schools in the town in 1824, by far the biggest (with 120 pupils) was the Erasmus Smith Free School. Park’s absorbing and detailed account of the school reported:

“It is held upon six days of the week and at all periods of the year. The master’s name, Thomas Mackey (1786-1870) of the established church, chosen by the committee of the school, the choice confirmed by the trustees of Erasmus Smith’s fund.

The choice made in 1818. He is 31 years of age, of good moral character, qualified to teach reading, writing, arithmetic in its various branches, English grammar and composition. Educated in a common school in Ballymoney, subsequently in the English department of the Belfast Academical Institution. Upon the list of the school: 61 males, 60 females. Average attendance 40 males, 39 females. 22 established church, 69 Presbyterian, 20 Roman Catholic. 72 average during the winter, 88 during summer 1823. 10 in 20 children can read and from twelve to fifteen months required to teach a child to read well.

The total income annually is about £35; £30 from the trustees of Erasmus Smith’s fund and £5 from a few children whom the master is permitted to teach at from 3s. 4d. to 5s. per quarter. The school-house is a substantial building, two stories in height, with two school-rooms and apartments for the teacher; of brick, freestone and mortar; slated roof; built in 1813, cost at the time £464.

The greater number of the books provided from the funds of the school formed by bequests, donations, etc.

The parents of the children purchase the remainder. Since the appointment of Thomas Mackey there has been a considerable increase in the number and regularity of attendance of pupils. Generally the parents are favourable to the attendance of their children at the school.

By advice, encouragement, threats of being struck off the list, and by actual expulsion, the committee endeavour to enforce regularity of attendance.

ALL DENOMINATIONS

For a similar purpose premiums for such regularity are given at different periods of the year. Children of all denominations are admitted by exactly the same means and placed on the same footing. If the present and succeeding committees abide faithfully by the measures for some years adopted and pay the same attention, the cause of education, I am convinced, will prosper in this school.

The prevalence of measles during the present season has operated against the attendance of the children. Had it not been for this circumstance the average number would have been greater than last year.”

It is extremely interesting to note that the measurements in Park’s account, “One schoolroom 41 by 20½ feet; fitted up with desks and forms; would accommodate 170 children. The other intended for a female school but not used; not fitted up; 20½ by 15½ feet; might accommodate nearly 50 children” correspond to the measurements given in the building estimate accompanying architectural plan No. 1.

“A small cupola rose from the roof in the centre, a bell hung in this cupola and there was a weather vane on the top of the cupola” according to a history of the school written in April 1952 by James B. Hamilton (1868-1958), and this feature can be seen in architectural plan No. 2 (https://repository.dri.ie/catalog/cv442n13d).

The cause of education in the Erasmus Smith Free School prospered until the middle of the 19th century when the National System of Elementary Education started, and the Model School was built in 1854 in Ballymoney as a Model Agricultural School, with a Model Farm attached.

Hamilton wrote, “By deed of 6th June 1862 the Governors reconveyed the premises to the Rev. James R. Phillott, the then Rector of Ballymoney. The school having been discontinued some years previously in about 1850. After the school was discontinued the premises were occupied by a Caretaker and the local Orange Lodges met in one of the School rooms.

Eventually the Schoolhouse was put up for sale by auction by the Representative Church Body on 19th December 1873, and was bought by Messrs Hamilton who had erected, a few years earlier, business premises in Church Street on the property formerly held by Mr. McCurdy, adjoining the School house premises on the West.

DEMOLISHED

The School house was then demolished and the premises occupied by William McKeown and Taggart’s Solicitors were erected on the site”. Be Unique by Emma and W. J. Reid, Henry & Co. Insurance Services are on the site of the Erasmus Smith Free School today.

The bronze school bell which hung in the cupola of the Erasmus Smith Free School was presented to Dalriada School in 1948 by Mr. Hugh McCurdy Hamilton, J.P. (1876-1963).

Bearing the inscription "The Gift of John Boyd to the Free School of Ballimoney,1814", it is thrilling to think that the sonorous message of the bell was first heard by pupils of Ballymoney before Napoleon's fall at Waterloo!

208 years later the bell continues to be heard by pupils of Dalriada during school assemblies.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

I must acknowledge the Rev. Robert Park’s, “Account of Schools in Ballymoney Parish, 1824” published by Dr. David Kennedy in Irish Historical Studies, Vol. VI., No. 21, March 1948; “Ballymoney Free School:

Additional Information” written in April 1952 by James B. Hamilton (1868-1958), solicitor and historian; “Education in Ballymoney” by Edmund Gordon (1910-1999), an historical talk given to Ballymoney Literary and Debating Society in 1957; Mrs. Marie Robinson’s presentation to Dalriada School in 2012 of the Fee Farm Grant from The Rev. Richard Henry Symes (Rector of Ballymoney,1788-1824) and Nathaniel Alexander, Bishop of Down and Connor to The Governors of Erasmus Smith Schools dated 3rd March 1813 together with the 1873 School House auction poster, particulars & conditions of sale, and hand-written correspondence (dated 1873-74) from members of Orange Lodge No. 791 related to its surrender of one of the two school rooms; Mrs. Kate Connolly, local genealogist, who drew my attention to the two architectural plans of 1812 on the DRI website and provided me with the death record of the School Master, Thomas Mackey; Mr. Keith Beattie’s professional expertise on the ordnance map of 1867; and Mr. Alan Phelan, Archivist of Erasmus Smith Schools, The High School, Dublin, who is kindly to mention the link with Ballymoney in his next annual archive report.