By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

IT'S one of the most popular events of the week - the 'Meet the NW200 Riders' - and this year was no exception.

Hundreds of people dropped by Coleraine Town Hall in the Diamond to get up close and personal with the world's leading road racers.

And plenty of craic was had by all it would seem from these photographs taken by Chronicle photograper Ciaran Clancey.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will be a different story.

