First Minister Foster opens new Payescape premises on Church Street

FIRST Minister Arlene Foster officially opened the new Payescape building on Church Street this morning (October 1) following its refurbishment.

The First Minister had joined Managing Director Mr John Borland, staff and guests for the opening.

Employing 50 people, with more set to follow, the company uses cloud-based technology to provide customised online payroll and HR services to businesses across the UK and Ireland.

First Minister Foster expressed “delight” at being able to attend saying “John and his team have done a great job.”

MD John Borland welcomed and thanked the First Minister, guests and fellow business people who attended, saying that Payescape's success was “thanks to the exceptional group of individuals I have working for me.”

President of Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce Mrs Winifred Mellet had welcomed Payescape to the town centre with a big bouquet of flowers.

Local DUP MLA Mervyn Storey, also congratulated John and his staff for all their hard work.

