Antrim Scor finals held in Glenravel

THE ANTRIM County Scor finals were staged at the Con Magees complex in Glenravel and, as usual, there was stiff competition for all seven titles contested.

Perhaps, not surprisingly, the host club had a strong hand and came away with the lion's share winning three events, the others going the way of Aghagallon, All Saints and two to Dunloy, who, like the Glens club, were well represented.

Quiz specialists over the years, Glenravel, again won this title, the opening event of the afternoon.

Competing against Cushendall, Laochra Loch Lao and St Brigids the Glens side consisting of Michael Mulholland, Jean O'Loan, Seamus McAleenan and Mark McQuillan the whiz kids were in a class of their own.

The other two titles to go the way of the host club were the Ballad Groups and the Novelty Act.

Dunloy came away tops in both the Recitation and Instrumental music, All SaInts won the Solo Singing and Aghagallon, as per usual, waltzed away with the dancing crown.

Present among the big turnout were County Chairman Ciaran McCavanagh and the County culture officer Orla Fitzsimmons who presented the trophies.

All acts go through to the Ulster final in the very near future.