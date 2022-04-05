Eoghan Rua in opening day win

Eoghan Rua 4-15, Steelstown 0-06

EOGHAN Rua welcomed the Derry, Ulster and All-Ireland Intermediate champions, Steelstown, to a sunny Pairc Eoghain Rua for the first Division One League game of the season on Saturday evening.

In near perfect conditions, the Coleraine side comfortably defeated a Steelstown team - short of their county players - by a handsome 4-15 to 0-6 margin.

Eoghan Rua led 1- 11 to 0-2 at the break.

After the sides traded points in the opening two minutes, Dara Mooney for the home side with Daniel Jackson replying for Steelstown from a free, Eoghan Rua went on to hit 1-10 unanswered before Jackson tapped over his side's second point, again from a free.

Colm McGodrick blazed a penalty wide in the 10th minute and moments later the bar came to Steelstown’s rescue as a close range shot cannoned down and then was scrambled to safety.

Just before the break Colm McGoldrick atoned for his earlier miss when he struck low to the corner of the Steelstown net sending Coleraine in 1-11 to 0-2 ahead at the break.

Three second half goals from Ciaran Lagan, firing to the roof of the net, Dara Mooney, a neat turn and shot to the corner, and Lorcan McMullen palming in the fourth goal late on gave the home side a winning start to the new league season.

Eoghan Rua: Liam McGoldrick, Tomas Magee, Niall Holly, Ciaran Lagan, Ciaran Lenehan, Sean Leo McGoldrick, Barry McGoldrick, Ruari Mooney, Ruari Quinn, Pearse McGonigle, Aidan McGonigle, Lorcan McMullen, Dara Mooney, Colm McGoldrick, Eoghan Daly.

Subs used: Dermot Lynch, Finn McEwan, Danny McGarry, Dara McGoldrick

Eoghan Rua scorers: Colm McGoldrick (1-4, 0-1 free), Dara Mooney (1-3), Lorcan McMullen (1-1), Ciaran Lagan (1-0), Aidan McGonigle (0-2), Ruari Mooney (0-2), Ruari Quinn (0-1), Dara McGoldrick (0-1), Eoghan Daly (0-1).

Steelstown: Adam Harrigan, Aidan McLaughlin, Kevin Lindsay, Cathair O'Doherty, Oran Fox, Diarmuid Baker, Ruairi McShane, Shane O'Connor (0-1), Emmett Deane (0-1), Fintan Devine, Ryan Devine (0-3), Neil Forester, Daniel Jackson (0-1), Gareth Logue, Oran O'Kane.

Subs: Cillian Hughes for Ruairi McShane, Callum Derry for Oran O'Kane (HT), Ruairi Cutliffe for Daniel Jackson (40), Jack Bresline for Fintan Devine (42), Finn O'Donnell for Cahtair O'Doherty (51)