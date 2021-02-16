Relive Cushendall hurlers' famous win over Sarsfields

FIVE years ago, Cushendall hurlers recorded the biggest win in the club’s history when they beat Sarsfields of Galway in the All Ireland Club Hurling semi-final at Pairc Tailtieaan, Navan.

The Ruairis had fallen at the semi-final hurdle many times over the years and despite coming so close on a number of occasions they just come up short.

However, the hurt of those defeats were all washed away on that February day in Navan when they beat the Galway champions with a bit to spare.

They were two points to the good at half-time but brilliant goals from Sean McAfee and Karl McKeegan sealed a fantastic victory.

Unfortunately, John McKillop's men were unable to land the ultimate prize, but memories of that campaign remain, helping to keep us all going in these strange days of little or no sporting action.

A report from that game features as part of four pages of GAA coverage inside this week's Chronicle.

As well as Cushendall's efforts in 2015 we also recall a famous win for Antrim's hurlers over Meath at Castleblayney in 1993.

The same year, Cushendall and Dunloy hurlers met in an Antrim SHC quarter-final game at Loughgiel in a game widely regarded as a classic.

The sides drew 3-11 to 1-17 with the former Cork star, Justin McCarthy, who was part of the Dunloy backroom team that day, claiming afterwards that it was the best game of club hurling he had seen in over 20 years!

We have a contemporaneous report of that game - plus some great action pics, courtesy of the one and only 'Curly' McIlwaine - in this week's paper.

Finally, we have photos of Loughgiel Shamrock's Gala dinner from 2015 completing our GAA coverge.

Well worth a look...