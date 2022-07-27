Results: SuperCupNI day three

MINOR SECTION

GROUP TIME GAME VENUE

A 11:00 Ballinamallard 0-5 Dundalk SL Scroggy Road, Limavady

B 11:00 Surf Select 5-1 Home Farm Ahoghill

E 11:00 Glentoran 3-1 Greenisland Castlerock

E 11:00 Portadown 2-1 Stella Maris Anderson Park, Coleraine

A 12:00 Ballymena United 4-3 Cliftonville The Warren, Portstewart

D 12:00 Dungannon United Youth 5-2 Loughgall Broughshane

D 12:00 Belvedere 1-2 Leicester City Coleraine Showgrounds

B 14:00 Glenavon 4-2 Ballymoney United Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

C 14:00 Larne 1-0 Finn Harps Ahoghill

C 15:00 Linfield 3-0 Coleraine Inver Park, Larne

YOUTH SECTION

GROUP TIME GAME VENUE

A 12:00 Loughgall 0-2 Charlton Athletic Clough

C 12:00 Ballinamallard 0-3 IDA Bermuda Parker Avenue, Portrush

B 13:00 Glentoran 2-1 Castle Juniors The Heights, Coleraine

A 14:00 Greenisland 1-3 Crusaders Kells

B 14:00 Ballymena United 0-5 Surf Select Scroggy Road, Limavady

C 14:30 Glenavon 3-2 Dungannon Swifts Castlerock

D 15:00 Linfield 5-0 Coleraine Clough

D 17:30 Portadown 0-5 Newcastle City Parker Avenue, Portrush

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME GAME VENUE

13:00 Surf Select 6-1 Atlante FC Anderson Park, Coleraine

15:00 Co Antrim 2-1 Co Down Parker Avenue, Portrush

15:00 Leeds United 3-1 Rangers Coleraine Showgrounds

16:00 Manchester United 3-3 MK Dons Broughshane

16:00 Co Fermanagh 1-6 Co Londonderry Anderson Park, Coleraine

17:00 IDA Bermuda 0-2 Co Tyrone Ahoghill

17:30 Co Armagh 2-1 San Francisco Glens Castlerock

PREMIER SECTION

TIME GAME VENUE

16:00 Strikers North 2-1 Hartley Wintney The Warren, Portstewart

17:00 Co Down 1-2 Club Puebla Kells

17:30 Co Tyrone 5-0 San Francisco Glens The Heights, Coleraine

17:30 Co Armagh 1-3 Co Fermanagh Clough

18:00 Co Londonderry 2-1 Plymouth Argyle Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

19:00 Co Antrim 2-0 IDA Bermuda Seahaven, Portstewart

19:00 Vendee 1-3 Ipswich Town Scroggy Road, Limavady

GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME GAME VENUE

13:30 Surf Select 2-1 Northern Ireland Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

14:00 Ottawa City 0-16 Republic of Ireland Allen Park, Antrim

16:00 Rangers 5-2 Northeast Rush Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

CHALLENGE GAME

TIME GAME VENUE

19:30 Northern Ireland 1-3 Manchester United Ballymena Showgrounds