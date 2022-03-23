Limavady Utd to play Rathfrisland Rangers

Roesiders drawn against Northern Amateur Football League side in last four of McComb’s Coach Travel Intermediate Cup

The draw for the semi-finals of this season’s McComb’s Coach Travel Intermediate Cup has been made.

Both ties will see teams from the Premier Division of the Northern Amateur Football League come up against sides from the NIFL Premier Intermediate League.

Rathfriland Rangers, who play in the Amateur League’s top flight, are set to face Limavady United from the NIFL league.

And Armagh City, who are currently vying for the title in the NIFL intermediate section, will be taking on East Belfast, who are currently leading the way in the Amateur League’s top division.

Both matches are set to be played the week beginning 4 April, with evening kick-offs.

The venues for the semi-finals will be finalised soon. 

