Nottingham Forest complete signing of Coleraine teenager

FOLLOWING months of speculation, Coleraine's promising young talent Bobby Jack McAleese has joined Championship club Nottingham Forest.

The 17-year-old signed for the two-time European Cup winners this week after impressing bosses at the City Ground.

Bobby Jack began his footballing career with Bertie Peacock Youths before joining the Coleraine Academy.

He has been described as a 'natural talent' by Nottingham Forest Under-18 coach Warren Joyce.

