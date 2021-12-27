Derby day at Ballymena

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney believes there is no better game than the traditional Boxing Day derby to bring an end to his team's faltering run of late.

The Bannsiders have failed to win a league game since beating Larne at home in mid November and were well beaten by Glentoran in their last outing before Christmas.

Free-scoring earlier in the season, the team has failed to find the target in their last three matches as they have slumped to sixth place in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

But hope springs eternal and the hope is that the team gets back to business in front of a bumper crowd at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

"We've a cracking changing room of boys who want the best and give it everything and our effort levels are always on the money," admitted Oran.

"We've just got to stick together and keep working at it.

"There's no better game than Boxing Day to get back to winning," he added.

Opponents Ballymena Utd have found a bit of form lately, winning three of their last five games, and start today's game just five points behind Coleraine.

A home win would see David Jeffrey's side close the gap to sixth place but an away win could see Coleraine climb a couple of positions, depending on results elsewhere.