Coleraine host Glens in Christmas cracker

COLERAINE will look to get back to winning ways this evening (Wednesday) when they host high-flying Glentoran in a rearranged Danske Bank Premiership game.

The fixture was meant to have been played a number of weeks ago but was called off in line with exisiting Covid-19 protocols.

In between times, the two teams have enjoyed differing fortunes: while Oran Kearney's men have dropped to sixth, the Glens have climbed to third in the league table, level on points with their 'Big Two' rivals Linfield in second.

The Bannsiders have won just one of their last five league outings while the Glens are the division's undisputed form team, having won all five of their recent games.

They are also the top scorers with 37 goals and come to The Showgrounds intent on building on Friday's 2-0 defeat of Glenavon.

It all makes for an intriguing evening on the Ballycastle Road.

“We’re into another big game,” admitted Oran in the wake of Saturday’s scoreless draw against Crusaders.

“You look at those two games against Crusaders and Glentoran and, ideally, you would like to take at least four points which would keep you motoring.

“We've only taken one against Crusaders which has put ourselves under pressure where you want to go out and get a good result going into Christmas.

“Glentoran have a huge amount of quality and the magnitude of their squad is frightening.

“Whatever team they put out on Wednesday you know you're going to be up against it,” he added.

Coleraine’s faltering form has seen them fall off the pace set by Cliftonville at the head of affairs, a lack of goals an increasing cause for concern.

But with James McLaughlin making his way from injury, and Curtis Allen nearing a comeback, the manager’s options appear to be boosted ahead of the second half of the season.

“There’s a lot of football left still to be played, with the top six still to play each other two or three times possibly," continued Oran.

“We've work to do, there's no doubting that, and it's been a disappointing couple of weeks.

“We just don’t seem to be getting the rub of the green in relation to the previous two games and we had a penalty shout against Crusaders.

“In real time it looked like Lyndon did really well to get in. It looked like he was on the right side and in control of the ball.

“Look at Manzinga against Larne, it was identical to Skinner's last week at Glenavon. One's a red card and a penalty and the other one isn’t.

“Those are the wee things that make a massive difference,” he added.

Wednesday’s game will be followed by the traditional Boxing Day derby away at Ballymena Utd, which this year will be played on Monday December 27.