Portstewart handed tough Irish Cup draw

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

The draw for Preliminary Round Three of the Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup has been made. 

All ties are scheduled to played on Saturday 30 October.  

Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup – Preliminary Round 3 (All matches kick off at 1:30pm)

Colin Valley v Aquinas / Crewe United

Islandmagee v Drumaness Mills

Greenisland v Lisburn Distillery

Ballymacash Rangers v Portstewart

Bangor v St James' Swifts

Holywood v Limavady United

Oxford Sunnyside v Rosario

Mossley v Shankill United

Dromara Village v Rathfriland Rangers

Newington v Ballynahinch Olympic

Sirocco Works v Tobermore United

Ards Rangers v Banbridge Rangers

Tandragee Rovers v St Mary's YC

Armagh City v Windmill Stars

Dunloy v Derriaghy CC / Bloomfield

Kilmore Rec v Lower Maze







