NI Women's international helps launch Shooting Stars programme

NI WOMEN'S international Lauren Wade was back on familiar ground this week to help launch an IFA programme designed to get more young girls involved in football.

Wade, a member of Kenny Shiels' squad bound for next summer's European Championships in England, spoke with pupils from a number of schools during her visit to the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Her visit was timed to coincide with the start of the Irish FA Shooting Stars programme, sponsored by Electric Ireland, which will hold events in both Coleraine and Ballymoney in the coming days.

The programme is due to start at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Monday (May 17) with the Joey Dunlop Centre the Ballymoney venue each Thursday, beginning May 20.

