Darren McAuley announces his retirement from football

HE will always be remembered by Coleraine supporters for THAT goal.

Darren McAuley, who memorably opened the scoring in the club's 2018 Irish Cup defeat of Cliftonville with a fantastic volley, has announced his retirement from the game.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, the 29-year-old Derry man admitted that injury had forced his decision.

"After a lot of thought and consideration surrounding an injury, today I’m announcing my retirement from football," he said.

"I want to say a massive thank-you to everyone who has been a part of my journey.

"From my very first training session with youth club Top of the Hill Celtic to all the teams I have represented: Derry City FC (Ireland), Celtic FC (Scotland), Institute FC (Northern Ireland), Coleraine FC (Northern Ireland), Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Scotland) and St Albans Dinamo (Australia).

"I’ve been fortunate to play at the professional and semi-professional level and to play in different countries.

"I’ve had ups and downs, played with great players and even better characters.

"All this has helped me build a wealth of experience in the game and in life.

"Thank-you to all the players, coaches and staff that I have came across during my time.

"Trophies, goals and performances are great... but the only thing that counts is if others were affected positively by your presence in their life," he added.

McAuley, now living in Australia, made 163 appearances in two spells with the Bannsiders, scoring 41 goals in the process.

None more important than the one at Windsor Park on that never to be forgotten day back in May 2018.