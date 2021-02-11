Bannsiders look to storm the Oval

TWELVE months ago, almost to the day, Jamie Glackin blew the title race wide open with a goal direct from a corner in a 1-0 win over Glentoran at the Oval.

The victory, on an afternoon when Storm Ciara battered the province, propelled the Bannsiders up into second in the Danske Bank Premiershp table, just four points behind leaders Linfield.

Thanks to Covid-19, we'll never know how things might have unfolded had the season played out in full, and the situation is not too disimilar as Coleraine prepare for a trip to east Belfast this Saturday.

With heavy snow forecast for Northern Ireland this weekend and the risk of games being called off, the prospect of a 38 game season being completed within the stipulated time frame is looking increasingly unlikely.

Coleraine already have one game rescheduled - Tuesday's postponed game at Glenavon will now be played on March 23 - while others, such as Carrick Rangers, have as many as five games to find on Cliftonville, who have played the most of any team, 18.

"I look back to that goal and it put us into the European places at that time," recalls Jamie Glackin, an ever present in the Bannsiders' line-up this campaign.

"That's where we want to be again, challenging for Europe, and thankfully we've been on a decent run of late.

"It's been frustrating dropping points in our last two games but we're eight games unbeaten so we can't really complain.

"The past year has been mental with everything that has been happening but we just try to concentrate on one game at a time.

"We know Glentoran will be tough but we want to go there and make it nine games unbeaten," added the Omagh man.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney will check on the fitness on a number of players before selecting his team.

Striker Eoin Bradley limped out of the action in the 1-1 draw with Portadown while skipper Stephen O'Donnell is still making his way back from injury.

Matthew Shevlin is another on the comeback trail though it is not known if he will feature in the squad this weekend.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Portadown host Cliftonville, Crusaders face Carrick Rangers, Glenavon travel to Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena Utd welcome Linfield to the Ballymena Showgrounds.

All those games kick off at 3pm with Larne and Dungannon Swifts meeting at 5.30pm in the BBC NI stream.