Rodney McAree back in Premiership

Rodney McAree back in Premiership
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

FORMER Coleraine manager Rodney McAree is back in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The 46-year-old has been appointed first team coach at Warrenpoint Town.

He succeeds Robert McQuillan who has stepped down from the post.

McAree enjoyed managerial success with hometown club Dungannon Swifts before leaving Stangmore Park to succeed Oran Kearney when the latter was appointed St. Mirren boss.

He left his position at The Showgrounds by mutual consent in May 2019.

McAree will work alongside Gavin Dykes and Barry Gray at the border club.

"Rodney is a super addition to the senior staff," said Gray.

"His knowledge and experience will be massive as we move forward."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Young life cut short

Portrush man Mac O’Neill (22) was killed in a collision on the Ballybogey Road last Friday.

Young life cut short

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354