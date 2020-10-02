Coleraine in action twice in less than 24 hours

COLERAINE are in action twice over the weekend as they face Loughgall on Friday evening and Dergview on Saturday afternoon.

The Bannsiders lock horns with Loughgall at The Showgrounds on Friday (KO 7:45pm). Entry for this fixture will be a cash gate, with admission set at £5. Supporters will be required to provide contact details to ensure tracking and tracing is possible.

However, to comply with COVID-19 regulations and in the interest of everyone’s safety, the fixture against Dergview on Saturday (KO 2pm) will be an all ticket event.

Supporters will be able to purchase tickets from the Club Shop priced at £7 adults and £5 concessions. When purchasing tickets you will be required to provide contact details to ensure tracking and tracing is possible. There will be no parking inside the ground for supporters.

For both matches, the Jack Doherty Stand will be utilised and social distancing will be in place so only designated seats can be used. To assist the stewards it will require those attending to be seated individually and stewards will be on hand to assist where necessary.

The club is also planning to allow access to the terracing with limited numbers and to see how this can be facilitated ahead of the new season. It is essential that everyone adheres to the requests of stewards so we can we show we are capable of safely allowing fans into the ground.

There will be a one way system in operation at the game, a temperature test will be take place upon entry to ground, with hand sanitising facilities available upon entry and we would request that all fans wear face masks during the game in the interest of everyone’s safety. We appreciate this is not mandatory but we are encouraging supporters to do so.

Entry to the Social Club will also be by ticket only.

The Club Shop will be open today until 5pm, Friday (12pm to 8pm) and Saturday (1pm to 4pm) to purchase tickets for the tie against Dergview.