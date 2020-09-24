Bannsiders fans back at the Showgrounds this Saturday

COLERAINE FC is delighted to welcome the Bannsiders back to The Showgrounds this Saturday when the club hosts Annagh United in a friendly (KO 2pm).

To comply with COVID-19 regulations and in the interest of everyone’s safety this will be an all ticket event.

Supporters will be able to purchase tickets from the Club Shop priced at £5. When purchasing tickets you will be required to provide contact details to ensure tracking and tracing is possible.

The Jack Doherty Stand will be utilised and social distancing will be in place so only designated seats can be used. To assist the stewards it will require those attending to be seated individually and stewards will be on hand to assist where necessary.

The club is also planning to allow access to the terracing with limited numbers and to see how this can be facilitated ahead of the new season.

It is essential that everyone adheres to the requests of stewards so we can we show we are capable of safely allowing fans into the ground.

Entry to the Social Club will also be by ticket only.

There will be a one way system in operation at the game, with hand sanitising facilities available upon entry and we would request that all fans wear face masks during the game in the interest of everyone’s safety. We appreciate this is not mandatory but we are encouraging supporters to do so.

The Club Shop will be open Thursday 1pm to 5pm, Friday 1pm to 5pm and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm to purchase tickets.