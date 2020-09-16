Ports drawn away in Bet McLean Craig Memorial Cup

PORTSTEWART will set out on the defence of the Bet McLean Craig Memorial Cup with an away tie at Maiden City following the draw for the first round of this season's competition.

Coleraine Under-20s receive a bye.

First Round Draw of this seasons BetMcLean Craig Memorial Cup: Strabane Athletic v Desertmartin, Institute U20's v Ardstraw, Newbuildings United v Dungiven, Maiden City v Portstewart, Newtowne v Limavady United.

Byes: Coleraine U20's, Tobermore United, Moyola Park.

The games will be played on Saturday October 24.