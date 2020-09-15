Curtis hoping to feature

Curtis hoping to feature

Curtis Allen, hoping to feature against Motherwell after missing the win over Maribor because of work.

STRIKER Curtis Allen is champing at the bit to feature against Motherwell after missing the ‘Miracle in Maribor’ because of work.

The Belfast man has recently taken up a new teaching post in the city and couldn’t get the time off work, what with the new school year starting amid Covid-19 protocols.

He admits to watching the win over the Slovenia side with ‘mixed emotions,’ torn between delight for his team-mates and disappointment that he was missing out on a memorable European night.

So he is doubly determined to play some part in Thursday evening’s game against the Scottish side and, hopefully, get to share in another famous victory.

