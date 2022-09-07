Back to class with Erasmus Smith Free School

“THE introduction of schools has led to a perceptible improvement in the moral habits, and a disposition is evinced to obtain information and knowledge” reported the early 1830’s Ordnance Survey Memoir of Ireland for the Parish of Ballymoney.

The Free School, established in 1808, by a local committee was so successful that the premises in which it was held became inadequate, and the local committee approached the Governors of the Erasmus Smith Trust for assistance.

Erasmus Smith (1611-1691) had been a wealthy merchant and generous benefactor to Ireland. Eventually these Governors supplied a grant and acquired a site, at a nominal rent, of a portion of the “Glebe Lands” on the north side of Church Street and the Erasmus Smith Free School of Ballymoney was erected in 1813.

